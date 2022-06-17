Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.06. 12,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,177. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62.

