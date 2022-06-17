Conflux Network (CFX) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,506.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.07 or 0.05247513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00224457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.95 or 0.00536155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.15 or 0.00546896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00068423 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars.

