ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $102.42 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

