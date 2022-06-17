Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.01

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.01 and traded as low as $22.02. Contango Ore shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 332 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTGO. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Ore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the fourth quarter worth $7,106,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the fourth quarter worth $2,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 200,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims located north and northwest of the Tetlin Lease.

