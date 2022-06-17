Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $70.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $107.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.85.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 58.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 507.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.