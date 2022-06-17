Cook Street Consulting Inc. Takes $3.18 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 682,884 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Southwestern Energy makes up about 0.9% of Cook Street Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cook Street Consulting Inc. owned about 0.06% of Southwestern Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. 2,675,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,848,440. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.