Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $29.00 at Robert W. Baird

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,352,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $3,207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,826,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

