Corvex Management LP Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Corvex Management LP lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 484,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 186,288 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 2.2% of Corvex Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Corvex Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $56,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $128.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,103. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

