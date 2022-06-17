Cowen Cuts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $60.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.64.

Get Braze alerts:

BRZE opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,150,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.