CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Cut to €46.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €56.00 ($58.33) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.33) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.49.

NYSE CRH opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. CRH has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $54.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CRH by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in CRH by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

