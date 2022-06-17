Critical Comparison: Sunlight Financial (SUNL) & The Competition

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sunlight Financial to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sunlight Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sunlight Financial Competitors 229 1196 1688 42 2.49

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 112.56%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% Sunlight Financial Competitors 1.52% -32.09% 4.47%

Volatility & Risk

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial’s rivals have a beta of 8.50, meaning that their average stock price is 750% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million -$153.43 million -2.53 Sunlight Financial Competitors $4.21 billion $784.22 million 8.50

Sunlight Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sunlight Financial rivals beat Sunlight Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

