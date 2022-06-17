Critical Contrast: Realty Income (NYSE:O) & Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) and Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Agree Realty pays out 157.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 290.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Realty Income has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

76.5% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Agree Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agree Realty and Realty Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $339.32 million 15.22 $122.27 million $1.78 38.58 Realty Income $2.08 billion 18.57 $359.46 million $1.02 62.97

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Agree Realty. Agree Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 35.65% 3.94% 2.49% Realty Income 18.91% 2.44% 1.39%

Risk and Volatility

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Agree Realty and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 2 8 1 2.91 Realty Income 0 4 4 0 2.50

Agree Realty presently has a consensus target price of $76.77, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. Realty Income has a consensus target price of $76.40, indicating a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Realty Income’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.