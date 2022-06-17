Critical Review: Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) vs. I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) and Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and Galera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -83.88%

96.2% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares I-Mab and Galera Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab $13.81 million 61.34 -$365.87 million N/A N/A Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$80.53 million ($2.96) -0.47

Galera Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than I-Mab.

Risk and Volatility

I-Mab has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for I-Mab and Galera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00 Galera Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50

I-Mab currently has a consensus target price of $73.60, suggesting a potential upside of 618.05%. Galera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 745.32%. Given Galera Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galera Therapeutics is more favorable than I-Mab.

Summary

I-Mab beats Galera Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About I-Mab (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial. Its product candidates also includes Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody that is in Phase 2 to treat head and neck cancer, and other oncology diseases; Efineptakin, a long-acting recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Plonmarlimab, a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody for inflammation and CRS-related therapies; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; and TJ-CD4B, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers, as well as TJ-L1IF, a PD-L1/IFN-a antibody-cytokine fusion protein for solid tumors and TJ-C64B, a tumor-dependent T-cell engager for ovarian and other cancers. I-Mab has strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.; PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics; and Roche Diagnostics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Galera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. It is also involved in developing GC4711, a superoxide dismutase mimetic product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

