Crowd Machine Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CMCT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $56,422.40 and $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

