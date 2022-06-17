Crown Market Cap Reaches $705,997.23 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 76.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Crown has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $705,997.23 and $64.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,558.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00578045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00265737 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,888,216 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.