Crust Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004202 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00678637 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004723 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00173129 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

