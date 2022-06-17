CryptoBlades Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00007237 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $1.03 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.34 or 0.05057725 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00290270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00091004 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012989 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,831 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars.

