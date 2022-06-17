CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $101.94

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.94 and last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 1255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWI. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 299,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,558,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

