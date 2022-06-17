CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in CSX by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in CSX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 418,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,796,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

