CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 5,410 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 899,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,956,384.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94.

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 216 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,300 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 10,406 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $67.38.

CTO Realty Growth shares are scheduled to split on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.