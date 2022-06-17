Curate Price Tops $0.0887 on Top Exchanges (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $751,244.90 and approximately $630,092.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curate has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004891 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,480.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00114710 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,473,755 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

