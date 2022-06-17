CUTcoin Hits One Day Volume of $410.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $821,564.90 and approximately $410.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00076554 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018762 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001473 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00050807 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,657,049 coins and its circulating supply is 161,657,049 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

