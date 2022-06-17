Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $343.43

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DALGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.43 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 345.50 ($4.19). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.13), with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.46) price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £720.97 million and a PE ratio of -139.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 343.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 329.84.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

