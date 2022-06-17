Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $343.43

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.43 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 345.50 ($4.19). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.13), with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.46) price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £720.97 million and a PE ratio of -139.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 343.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 329.84.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

