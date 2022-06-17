Dash Price Reaches $43.30 on Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $43.30 or 0.00211249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $466.61 million and approximately $88.48 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dash has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004635 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001365 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008867 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00398172 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000340 BTC.

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,776,643 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

