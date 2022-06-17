David Kirske Sells 60,000 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CFO David Kirske sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $45,935.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Kirske also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

Shares of CTIC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. 17,138,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,928. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $667.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 224,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

