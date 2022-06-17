Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWSN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000.
NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $1.45 on Friday. Dawson Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
