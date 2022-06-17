DDKoin (DDK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,790.00

DDKoin (DDK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $104,288.47 and $1,790.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000293 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006814 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004593 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010963 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004836 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.