DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $844.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001158 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007555 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,691,764 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

