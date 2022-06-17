DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Up 20.4% This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 116.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,473.74 or 0.74992317 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00300143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00088905 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012782 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

