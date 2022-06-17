DeFiChain (DFI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.19 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 46% against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $542.30 million and $8.19 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00005146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007472 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000227 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

