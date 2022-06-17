DeFine 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.61 Million (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, DeFine has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. DeFine has a total market cap of $7.23 million and $3.61 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,025.22 or 0.68314780 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00388238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012758 BTC.

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

