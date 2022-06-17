DeFiSocial Gaming Tops One Day Volume of $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the US dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

