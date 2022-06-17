Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at $144,177.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133. 16.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.