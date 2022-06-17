Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.97- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.27 billion-$107.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.23 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.77.

NYSE DELL traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 86,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,279. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.60.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,876 shares of company stock worth $17,449,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

