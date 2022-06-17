Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in May

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DLTNF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.40.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.