Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors restated their overweight rating on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2022 earnings at $9.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.34.

DEN stock opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 3.33. Denbury has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $91.30.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Denbury will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

