Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,427.13 ($41.60).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 4,200 ($50.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.38) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($32.37) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($44.91) to GBX 3,500 ($42.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 2,804 ($34.03) on Friday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,702 ($32.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,850 ($46.73). The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,003.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,177.76.

Derwent London Company Profile (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.