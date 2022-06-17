Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,427.13 ($41.60).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 4,200 ($50.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.38) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($32.37) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($44.91) to GBX 3,500 ($42.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 2,804 ($34.03) on Friday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,702 ($32.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,850 ($46.73). The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,003.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,177.76.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

