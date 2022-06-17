Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.72. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.
Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 4.01%.
Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.
