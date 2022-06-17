Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($44.27) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($65.83) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($59.38) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.31 ($62.83).

Shares of DPW opened at €34.45 ($35.88) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($43.04). The company has a 50-day moving average of €38.91 and a 200 day moving average of €46.32.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

