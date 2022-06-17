Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.83.

NYSE DVN opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

