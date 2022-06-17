DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $90.75 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley to $90.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $133.75 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $67.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.40.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,367. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $2,157,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,529,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $836,491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

