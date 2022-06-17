dForce Market Cap Hits $13.88 Million (DF)

dForce (DF) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One dForce coin can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a market capitalization of $13.88 million and $963,389.00 worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,416.46 or 0.99982534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00114661 BTC.

About dForce

dForce is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 421,032,332 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

