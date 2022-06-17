DIGG (DIGG) Market Cap Hits $2.28 Million

DIGG (DIGG) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $3,965.82 or 0.19220287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $2.28 million and $53,848.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14,199.62 or 0.68818347 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00341591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00083914 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012706 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.