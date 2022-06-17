Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million. Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS.

APPS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,444. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,846,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,970,000 after buying an additional 368,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.