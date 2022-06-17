DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.79 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $84.79 million and $361,519.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00205543 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001388 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009715 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00399536 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000338 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

