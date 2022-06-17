Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.68% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $30.44.

