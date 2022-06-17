Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $39.78 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77.

