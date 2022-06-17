Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.57. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 4,154 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

