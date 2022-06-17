Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading Down 0.9%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.18. 1,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.