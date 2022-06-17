Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading Down 0.9%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.18. 1,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

