Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at CIBC

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.44.

DCBO stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $831.36 million, a P/E ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Docebo had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Docebo’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Docebo by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

